Inter Milan prepare second bid to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool

Inter Milan will look to sign 25-year-old English international Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they are working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

The Tuttosport report has shed light on an upcoming offer from the Nerazzurri, as they have prepared a bid worth €25 million to sign the Englishman. However, Liverpool will demand €30 million to sell Jones in the upcoming transfer window, with Inter Milan already failing with a proposal of around €20 million.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool star?

Curtis Jones has established himself as a dependable asset for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown player has proven his worth through his versatility, having featured across defensive, midfield, and attacking positions depending on tactical needs. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Reds, the 25-year-old has consistently delivered when called upon.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This contract situation and the player’s limited playing time has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Inter Milan.

Serie A adventure beckoning?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for several months. The continued interest is understandable, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after struggling for regular game time in the recently concluded campaign. The Tuttosport report has revealed that a move to Nottingham Forests may be on the cards for Frattesi.

Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged 30 or older may leave the Italian club this summer. Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A leaders’ wishlist, with Jones also a viable target. The Liverpool midfielder’s ability on the ball will provide much-needed progression from the middle of the park that Inter have lacked against elite opponents.

With the gap between Inter’s bid and Liverpool’s valuation narrowing, the Italian club must move swiftly ahead of the summer window. Per Tuttosport, the Italian giants are ready to sweeten the deal by offering a “good resale percentage” to Liverpool.