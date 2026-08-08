Ronald Araujo set to join Liverpool as loan deal agreed

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is on the verge of joining Liverpool on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Ronald Araujo has surprisingly been the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds have been keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have zeroed in on the 27-year-old Barcelona defender as their top target.

Per MARCA, negotiations between Liverpool and Barcelona “intensified in recent days” and have led to an agreement on a season-long loan deal. Liverpool will cover Araujo’s entire salary and hold an option to make the move permanent next summer.

How has Ronald Araujo fared at Barcelona?

Ronald Araujo has endured a topsy-turvy ride since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. The 27-year-old became a regular for the senior team over half a decade ago after spending two year with the reserve side, and he has made more than 200 appearances thus far for Barcelona while chipping in with 14 goals and seven assists.

However, Araujo has been in and out of the starting lineup under Hansi Flick, as persistent fitness issues have dimmed his form in recent years. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old defender’s stock has remained high, with several high-profile clubs vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning

Ronald Araujo has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is somewhat baffling, as Andoni Iraola has four centre-backs in his squad. However, a closer look would reveal the need to sign a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent created a hole in Liverpool’s central defence, as Joe Gomez continues to struggle with injuries, while Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career. With Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni inexperienced, Liverpool needed a proven centre-back for this season.

Signing Araujo on loan makes it a low-risk operation for Liverpool, as they can choose not to retain his services if he does not rediscover his best form in the upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, the MARCA report has revealed that the Uruguayan international will not travel to Udine with Barcelona for the next pre-season assignments, though he will say his goodbyes before joining Liverpool.