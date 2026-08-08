Atletico Madrid ready to offer €40 million to sign Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Cristian Romero as Diego Simeone looks to add another elite centre-back to his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Spanish giants have been working on the Argentina international for several weeks and are now ready to test Tottenham Hotspur with an improved proposal worth around €40 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are expected to submit the new package soon following the departures of Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, while Matteo Ruggeri is also expected to leave. The exits have created additional room in both the squad and wage structure, allowing Atletico to accelerate talks for Romero and try to prevent a rival club from hijacking the deal.

Atletico ready to match Tottenham’s price

Atletico Madrid’s planned €40 million bid is significant because that figure is understood to be close to the valuation Tottenham have already discussed with Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri previously reached a verbal understanding with Spurs at around the same level, but their move stalled when negotiations turned to personal terms.

Romero’s salary demands proved difficult for Inter to accommodate, particularly while Benjamin Pavard remained on the books. That delay has opened the door for Atletico to move ahead. The Madrid club now hope that matching Tottenham’s valuation while offering a clearer financial package to the player will allow them to take control of the race.

Romero is understood to be attracted by the possibility of moving to Spain and working under Simeone. The 28-year-old’s aggressive defensive style, physicality and leadership qualities make him a natural fit for Atletico’s identity, while his ability to defend high up the pitch would also give Simeone more flexibility in possession.

Talks on the player side are still ongoing, so there is no full agreement yet. However, Atletico believe Romero’s preference for La Liga could work in their favour if they can finalise personal terms quickly.

Inter danger not completely gone

Inter have not fully abandoned their interest and their problem is financial rather than sporting. The Serie A champions still need to create room in the squad and wage bill before they can revive the move.

Pavard’s exit could change that picture and potentially allow Inter to return with a stronger personal package. That possibility explains why Atletico are keen to move quickly. If they can agree terms with Romero and submit the €40 million package before Inter resolve their outgoing business, they could effectively shut the door on a late hijack.

Atletico Madrid are now in a strong position because the deal suits both the club and the player. Romero fits Simeone’s style almost perfectly, while the defender appears receptive to a move to La Liga. Inter’s earlier agreement with Tottenham shows that €40 million is likely enough to get serious negotiations moving.