Cristian Romero agrees personal terms with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan deal could be hijacked

Atletico Madrid are accelerating their pursuit of Cristian Romero with personal terms reportedly in place, hijacking Inter Milan’s bid for the Tottenham defender.

According to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid are ready to accelerate their pursuit of the Argentine defender, with personal terms reportedly agreed with the Spurs star.

Inter Milan had been hopeful of landing Cristian Romero over recent days, with suggestions that they had an agreement in place with Tottenham worth a reported £38 million. The defender attracted interest after his World Cup campaign, with Barcelona also briefly pursuing him before their interest cooled.

Romero had considered joining Inter Milan, but the club needed to sell players before they could bring in the Argentine star. Despite the defender’s openness to the Nerazzurri, wage agreement remained unsigned, something Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a recent post.

Are Atletico Madrid in pole position for Cristian Romero?

Atletico Madrid are now plotting a hijack in the Romero chase to beat Inter Milan to his signature. The report states that they have a salary accord with the 28-year-old Tottenham star, positioning Los Rojiblancos to lodge a formal bid.

Diego Simeone has long pursued the Argentine international and was left disappointed last summer when Romero signed a new contract at Tottenham. Romero had been considering a switch to La Liga over other leagues, which may explain his lack of agreement with Inter Milan on wages.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Atletico Madrid’s interest, stating that Romero was asking for the same salary he earns at Tottenham following his renewal last season. The Italian journalist also noted that the Spanish side may place a bid after selling players such as Nahuel Molina and Matteo Ruggeri, with the former already having an agreement in place to join AS Roma.

Atletico Madrid could prepare Romero bid

With Aston Villa now closing in on a move for Ruggeri, the Spanish side may have the space and funds to engineer a move for Romero. A formal bid could follow, with the Argentine defender preparing for a switch to the Spanish capital.

Tottenham are likely to demand a fee matching Inter’s reported £38 million offer, giving Atletico clarity on the asking price. Atletico hold an advantage over Inter Milan owing to their salary accord with the player, a dynamic that could accelerate negotiations if Spurs are willing to entertain a bid from the Spanish giants.