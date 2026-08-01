Cristian Romero pushing for La Liga switch, Inter Milan move stalls

Cristian Romero’s representatives are trying to engineer a move to La Liga by holding talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Cristian Romero is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions have an agreement in principle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal worth €40 million. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s wage demands have stalled the move as he looks to move to Spain instead.

How has Cristian Romero fared at Tottenham?

Cristian Romero has enjoyed a largely successful spell since joining from Atalanta. The club initially signed the 28-year-old on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022. The player featured prominently as Tottenham won the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final, and he has also achieved considerable success representing his national team in competitive tournaments.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the club’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign ended. The situation has attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Cristian Romero?

Inter Milan will pursue another centre-back despite completing a Bosman move for John Stones. The Serie A champions have parted ways with Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, and they needed two new centre-backs this summer. Additionally, Alessandro Bastoni reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro amid his links with Premier League bigwigs,

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in Cristian Romero makes logical sense. The Catalan giants face an uncertain defensive future, as Andreas Christensen, despite signing a new contract, remains unreliable due to his recent fitness issues. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in the last few seasons, compelling Barcelona to identify a reliable centre-back partnership for Pau Cubarsi.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have signed a centre-back this summer, with Ibrahima Konate arriving from Liverpool in a Bosman move. However, while the Frenchman has replaced David Alaba, Eder Militao’s fitness remains suspect, compelling Los Blancos to seek another central defensive solution from the market.

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Inter Milan’s agreement with Tottenham gives them hope of a deal, but that is contingent on Romero’s talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid collapsing. However, the Argentine defender’s desire to move to La Liga puts a spanner in the works for the Nerazzurri.