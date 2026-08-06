Aston Villa agree deal to sign Matteo Ruggeri, player approval remains

Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement over an €18 million deal for 24-year-old Italian left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also shown interest in Matteo Ruggeri. However, they are on the verge of losing the race to sign the 24-year-old Atletico Madrid full-back, though the player has yet to give the green light to a move to Aston Villa.

How has Matteo Ruggeri fared in La Liga?

Matteo Ruggeri has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in a deal worth €17 million last summer. The 24-year-old arrived at Estadio Metropolitano with an impressive reputation after an fruitful stint with La Dea. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with Atletico.

Nevertheless, the Italian full-back managed a decent output of seven assists in 47 appearances for Atletico Madrid thus far while amassing nearly 3,500 minutes of game time. While the Colchoneros have been open to his departure in the ongoing transfer window, the player’s stock remains high, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

A man in demand

Newcastle United will pursue a left-back this summer, as they are concerned about Lewis Hall’s long-term future. The Magpies are reportedly determined to keep the English international for another season. However, they may be powerless to keep him at St. James’ Park beyond the upcoming campaign, considering the rising interest in him. Additionally, with Hall the only specialist left-back in Matthias Jaissle’s squad, they need an alternative.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Matteo Ruggeri makes logical sense due to a pressing need in the left-back unit. The Villans are scouring the market for a left-back, as Lucas Digne is closing in on joining Paris Saint-Germain. The French full-back’s departure will leave Unai Emery with Ian Maatsen as the only recognised left-back in his squad.

As for Liverpool, the Reds hold a long-standing interest in Ruggeri since his time at Atalanta. They have yet to replace Andrew Robertson, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur after departing from Anfield as a free agent. While Kostas Tsimikas can be Milos Kerkez’s alternative after returning from a loan stint with AS Roma, it is unclear if he is in Andoni Iraola’s plans for the 2026/27 season.

With Atletico Madrid agreeing to sell Ruggeri to Aston Villa for a base fee of €18 million, plus €6 million in add-ons, Liverpool and Newcastle United are fading in the race to sign him. However, with the Italian wide player yet to give his seal of approval to a move to Aston Villa, the other suitors still retain some hope if they can turn his head.