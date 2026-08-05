Aston Villa intensifying efforts to sign Matteo Ruggeri

Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old Italian left-back Matteo Ruggeri from La Liga club Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Matteo Ruggeri is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender.

Per Sebastien Vidal, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are ramping up their efforts to sign the San Giovanni Bianco native, with Atletico Madrid open to cashing in on him in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a report by Spanish outlet MARCA has revealed that “the sale of Ruggeri is seen by Atletico as a perfect deal” due to the liquidity a deal will provide.

How has Matteo Ruggeri fared in La Liga?

Matteo Ruggeri has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in a deal worth €17 million last summer. The 24-year-old arrived at Estadio Metropolitano with a burgeoning reputation after an impressive stint with La Dea. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with Atletico.

Nevertheless, the Italian full-back managed an impressive output of seven assists in 47 appearances for Atletico Madrid thus far while amassing nearly 3,500 minutes of game time. While the Colchoneros are open to his departure, the player’s stock remains high, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

Why do Aston Villa need a left-back?

Aston Villa’s interest in Matteo Ruggeri is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a left-back, as Lucas Digne is closing in on joining Paris Saint-Germain. The French full-back’s departure will leave Unai Emery with Ian Maatsen as the only recognised left-back in his squad.

With Aston Villa set to compete in the UEFA Champions League, they need a readymade replacement for Digne. His seven assists in 47 Atletico games underlines an ability to contribute in the final third, a priority for Emery in Villa’s Champions League campaign.

With Atletico Madrid ready to cash in on the former Atalanta defender, a summer move is on the cards. However, neither Sebastien Vidal nor MARCA has revealed the Spanish club’s asking price apart from their desire to make a profit on the €17 million investment they made when they signed Ruggeri last summer.