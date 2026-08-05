Newcastle United set to block Lewis Hall exit this summer

Newcastle United will not entertain bids to part ways with 21-year-old English international Lewis Hall this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Newcastle United defender.

However, per TEAMtalk, the Magpies have “made it abundantly clear to Manchester United that Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer”, thus putting a spanner in the works for the Red Devils. Should Newcastle negotiate a sale, it would require over £62 million, the current Premier League record for a left-back transfer, to seal a deal.

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 21-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United hoping to sign him in recent weeks.

Will Hall move across the Premier League soon?

Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall makes tactical sense. In 2025/26, Luke Shaw enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far, and he remained injury-free throughout the campaign. However, a return to the UEFA Champions League will bring a packed schedule and concerns over the Englishman’s durability.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of left winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back to compete with Shaw, with Hall reportedly emerging as a top target. However, Newcastle United will prove tough negotiators despite Hall’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford.

Indeed, recent reports have suggested that Hall has reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. However, Newcastle’s decision means a move before 2025/26 is now unlikely.