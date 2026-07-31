Manchester United ready to table bid to sign Lewis Hall

Manchester United are prepared to take the next steps in their pursuit of Lewis Hall, widely seen as their priority left-back target.

Manchester United are preparing to bid for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, according to TEAMtalk, with the club viewing him as a priority target to add competition and a long-term successor to Luke Shaw despite earlier uncertainty over his availability. The club has set a priority on securing a left-back alongside midfield reinforcement.

They have already secured Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans while remaining in the hunt for a third midfielder. With Luke Shaw’s lengthy injury history over many years and United’s return to the Champions League, acquiring a quality full-back option to navigate European competition has become imperative.

Shaw has had his share of injury issues for many years, and with the club returning to the Champions League, having a solid option at left-back is seen as imperative. Manchester United had earlier prioritised a move for Lewis Hall, according to reports, and now they are ready to take the next steps in the pursuit.

Manchester United to step up Lewis Hall chase?

Hall, still only 21, brings three consistent seasons at Newcastle United, including Champions League experience, and boasts the versatility to play as both a traditional full-back and in an inverted role — a profile that suits Michael Carrick’s attack-minded setup.

The Newcastle left-back is reportedly priced at £60 million, though uncertainty around the Magpies’ direction may have prompted Manchester United to believe they have a genuine opportunity.

Manchester United had reportedly been convinced that Hall wants to join the club, and they are now prepared to make an offer. Whether they bid at, below, or above that £60 million mark remains uncertain, as the Magpies hold a strong negotiating position with Hall contracted until 2029.

Lewis Hall exit unlikely to be recieved well at St James Park

Newcastle’s recent transfer window has been turbulent. The club has already parted with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer, and faces the real prospect of losing skipper Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal. The St James’ Park faithful are already disappointed by those departures and would be further disheartened by Hall’s exit.

David Ornstein reported on the circumstances surrounding Eddie Howe’s exit, and Manchester United recognise that Newcastle’s managerial uncertainty may present an opening — though the Magpies remain well-positioned to resist any approach. Still, Newcastle holds leverage to demand their full valuation, with Hall tied until 2029.