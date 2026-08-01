Lewis Hall reaches agreement in principle with Manchester United on personal terms

Manchester United are closing in on signing Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall, with personal terms between the two parties agreed.

According to The Article, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as they look to add depth at left-back. However, negotiations between the clubs have not yet begun, with the move still in its early stages despite the agreement between United and the Englishman.

The Red Devils have already established the framework of a contract with the 21-year-old. Newcastle are understood to value Hall at no less than £65 million and are reportedly reluctant to part ways with one of their most promising young stars.

The English full-back has become an integral member of the Magpies’ squad since arriving from Chelsea. Hall joined Newcastle United on loan in the summer of 2023 before the move was made permanent in 2024. Since then, he has established himself as one of the club’s most dependable defenders, making 102 appearances and contributing towards 10 goals across all competitions.

While are Manchester United keen on signing Lewis Hall?

Last season, Hall featured in 46 matches with 3 goal contributions, cementing his status as a valuable long-term asset. The youngster offers defensive depth and positional maturity that Manchester United view as central to their left-back solution.

Luke Shaw’s persistent injury problems have left Manchester United searching for a more reliable option at left-back despite his injury-free 2025/26 campaign, and Hall has emerged as one of the club’s priority targets. The Old Trafford outfit view Hall as a key part of their long-term plans. His versatility would allow Dorgu to operate in advanced roles more frequently, while easing pressure on the 31-year-old Shaw.

Despite the player’s apparent willingness to join the Manchester-based giants, the Tyneside club are expected to make negotiations extremely difficult. The Magpies regard Hall as an important figure both for the present and the future, and their £65 million valuation reflects that belief.

With no club-to-club discussions having taken place yet, United still face a considerable challenge if they hope to secure his signature before the transfer window closes. Nevertheless, agreeing personal terms represents a significant early breakthrough. The focus will now shift towards whether the two Premier League clubs can strike a deal.