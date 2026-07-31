Newcastle United want Lewis Hall renewal, player holding out for Matthias Jaissle talks.

Newcastle United are determined to retain one of the brightest young talents in their squad despite growing interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

With the club entering a new era under incoming manager Matthias Jaissle, securing the futures of key young players has become an important part of the long-term project at St. James’ Park.

However, one contract situation remains unresolved, with Manchester United continuing to monitor developments closely. According to Ben Jacobs via X, Manchester United have made checks on Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall as they assess options to strengthen the left side of their defence. While the Red Devils have tracked Hall for some time, there has been no club-to-club contact with Newcastle.

Newcastle pushing for new contract

Newcastle United remain keen to tie Hall down to fresh terms and are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the 21-year-old. The Magpies view the England youth international as a central figure in their future plans and want to secure his long-term commitment before the transfer window closes.

However, Hall has not yet committed to a new deal and rather than rejecting Newcastle’s proposal, the defender is understood to be waiting for clarity over his role under incoming head coach Matthias Jaissle before making a final decision on his future.

With significant changes taking place behind the scenes, Hall wants a clearer understanding of how he fits into the new manager’s tactical plans before signing an extension.

Manchester United remain attentive to the situation

Manchester United have maintained a long-standing interest in Hall and continue to monitor the situation. The Red Devils regard the left-back as a potential long-term successor to Luke Shaw and are understood to value him at around £60 million.

Manchester United are considering submitting an offer in an attempt to capitalise on Newcastle’s transitional period following the departures of several key figures and the arrival of a new manager but despite that interest, Newcastle’s position remains firm.

The club’s priority is to extend Hall’s contract rather than entertain offers, and there is currently no indication that formal negotiations with Manchester United have begun. For now, Hall’s immediate focus appears to be discussions with Jaissle before deciding whether to commit his future to St. James’ Park.

This situation is less about Lewis Hall wanting to leave and more about wanting certainty. A managerial change naturally brings questions over playing style and opportunities, so waiting to speak with Matthias Jaissle before signing a new contract is a sensible approach. Manchester United’s interest is genuine, but without club-to-club contact, Newcastle remain firmly in control. If Jaissle convinces Hall that he will play a key role in the club’s future, a contract renewal still looks the most likely outcome.