Cristian Romero pushing for Barcelona move as Arsenal join Atletico Madrid in the chase

Arsenal are a surprise suitor in the Cristian Romero race alongside Atletico Madrid, with the player still seeking a move to Barcelona.

Cristian Romero is eyeing a Barcelona move despite reported bids from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, according to The Athletic. The Tottenham defender remains the centre of a multi-club pursuit, with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan also in the race.

Tottenham have shut the door on an Arsenal move, refusing to sell their captain to north London rivals, but the Gunners remain interested owing to Romero’s experience. However, La Liga remains the Argentine’s preference. Atletico Madrid are the favourites after hijacking Inter Milan’s pursuit, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

The Romero situation is anything but simple, as there are plenty of suitors in the pursuit, including Inter Milan. The Spurs man had reportedly shown openness to joining the Serie A champions but never agreed personal terms, while other reports indicated that he was waiting to see whether Barcelona would make a move.

Barcelona held an interest earlier, but at the moment they are focused on signing Rodri and may not accommodate further arrivals unless they make squad sales. According to Gianluca Longari, Romero’s representatives are hoping Barcelona will make a move, but that may not be forthcoming.

Hence, Atletico Madrid, who reportedly have an agreement on personal terms with Romero, may have the upper hand in the pursuit. The Spanish giants are already working on an offer and are in club-to-club talks with Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano, although the final go-ahead might come from the 28-year-old Tottenham star himself.

Will Atletico Madrid sign Romero?

There are plenty of reasons for Romero to consider a move to Atletico Madrid, as he could play under Diego Simeone, his countryman, and become a key part of the club. However, his preference for Barcelona could make it difficult for Atletico to complete the transfer quickly, meaning the situation could drag on until late in the window.

While Arsenal and Inter Milan could have been viable options, Romero is leaning towards moving to La Liga in the ongoing transfer window. Atletico Madrid currently hold the advantage, but Barcelona’s potential entry into the pursuit could shift the outlook for the Argentine.