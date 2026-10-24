Manchester United eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite as Lisandro Martinez replacement

Manchester United are considering making a move for Everton defensive mainstay Jarrad Branthwaite as they look for options to replace Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United are pursuing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, whose future at Old Trafford has become uncertain, according to Fichajes.

The Argentine international’s current contract expires in June 2027, but United are unwilling to offer him a long-term extension. Instead, the club are expected to activate a 12-month extension clause to avoid losing the defender without compensation.

This would give United additional time to arrange a potential sale, either during the January transfer window or in the summer.

Martinez’s relationship with the club’s hierarchy has deteriorated following public comments he made after the European defeat against Atletico Madrid. The incident has resulted in an internal disciplinary sanction and further complicated his position at Old Trafford.

Why Manchester United want Branthwaite for their backline?

Manchester United have identified Branthwaite, a 24-year-old centre-back, as a priority target as they look to strengthen their backline with a Premier League-proven defender. Everton are expected to demand around £80 million (€93 million) for a player whose contract at Goodison Park runs until June 2030.

With Martinez potentially on his way out, United are targeting a left-footed defender, and Branthwaite looks an ideal fit thanks to his aerial strength, Premier League experience and ability to cover at left-back. He has more than 100 appearances for Everton (including 92 in the Premier League).

The United coaching staff admire his physical presence, composure in possession, and familiarity with English football. His profile aligns with United’s need for a long-term solution capable of making an immediate impact.

United will continue monitoring the defender over the next couple of months before deciding how to proceed. An initial offer could arrive in the winter transfer window, depending on developments surrounding Martinez’s future and Everton’s willingness to negotiate.

However, Everton’s £80 million valuation could prove a significant obstacle. United are expected to consider further defensive changes as part of a wider rebuild, with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde also mentioned as a potential target as they look for someone who can rival/cover for Luke Shaw.