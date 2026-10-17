Alejandro Balde expected to leave Barcelona amid Manchester United links

Alejandro Balde is increasingly likely to leave Barcelona in one of the two transfer windows next year after struggling for game time in the early days of the 2026/27 season.

According to an update from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, Alejandro Balde is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Juan Jesus, Balde’s departure from Camp Nou is “practically sealed” after his crunch talks with Hansi Flick. The report revealed that the Barcelona manager “made it clear to him that, with the competition (Xavi Esprt, Cancelo.), it will be very difficult for him to get consistent playing time and that, for the good of his career, the best thing is for him to start considering an exit” next year.

Alejandro Balde and his time as a senior Barcelona player

Alejandro Balde has been a benefactor of Barcelona’s reliance on homegrown talent, though his development has followed a more gradual trajectory than teammates like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal. The 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back, but he has made significant progress in recent years.

Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists. However, the Spaniard has dropped behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order, managing only 12 minutes of game time this term. His drop in stature now creates an opening for Manchester United to acquire a young, experienced left-back without inflated wages.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United tried until the final moments of the summer transfer window to sign Alejandro Balde, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, as Patrick Dorgu has transitioned into winger under Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role with Luke Shaw the only remaining specialist for the spot.

Shaw, now in his early 30s and historically injury-prone, has struggled with fitness issues in the first two months of the 2026/27 season. That has exposed Manchester United’s passivity in pursuing a left-back. Balde has thus emerged as Manchester United’s primary target, and he fits the bill, as he can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back in the seasons to come.

Recent reports have corroborated claims from Juan Jesus, with Hansi Flick ready to sanction Balde’s departure. Balde has recorded only 12 minutes of game time this season behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo, making a January exit to Manchester United increasingly plausible.