Hansi Flick ready to sanction Alejandro Balde exit as Chelsea, Manchester United sounded out

Hansi Flick is ready to part ways with Alejandro Balde in January, with Chelsea and Manchester United on alert.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Barcelona could make a firm decision on the future of 22-year-old homegrown star Alejandro Balde. Manager Hansi Flick does not count on the young full-back moving forward, which could open the door to a possible January transfer and alert suitors like Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of the winter market.

There were clubs keeping close tabs on Alejandro Balde during the summer, with Manchester United notably contemplating a late move, according to reports. While the Red Devils ended the window without signing a new left-back, Balde ultimately wanted to stay at Barcelona.

So far, the talented left-back has endured a difficult 2026/27 campaign, playing just 12 minutes in the win over Racing Santander. Since the new campaign began, Hansi Flick has preferred to use Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart as his main left-back options, leaving Balde as third choice for the role.

Now, Flick has decided that Balde does not feature in his long-term plans and would be open to Barcelona selling the 22-year-old homegrown star. The Catalan giants had been reportedly demanding €40-45 million for the Spanish international, and they will reportedly stick to that asking price, although an offer of more than €50 million could see them swiftly accept the bid.

Manchester United and Chelsea alert

Manchester United remain interested in Balde, according to reports, as the club’s search for a new left-back continues ahead of the January transfer window amid concerns about Luke Shaw’s durability. There are multiple other options for them to consider, but the Red Devils will assess whether the 22-year-old Barcelona prospect fits their plans moving forward.

The price for Balde will be important before any move to Old Trafford comes under consideration. The Red Devils will assess his current status at Barcelona before addressing the fee, as the Spaniard may be considered a key target now that he could be made available.

Chelsea have also been linked with Balde recently, as they are still figuring out the long-term prospects of the left-back position since the departure of Marc Cucurella. The idea that Balde is seen more as an attacking full-back suggests he could feature in a wing-back role on the left flank, which would suit Xabi Alonso’s plans.

Chelsea will be alert to negotiate with Barcelona should they put the talented left-back on the market ahead of the January transfer window. Champions League football could prove to be a crucial factor for Manchester United in attracting talent, and that may also play a role in their pursuit of Balde ahead of January.