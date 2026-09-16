Barcelona consider demanding €40-45 million to sell Alejandro Balde

Barcelona may demand around €40-45 million to part ways with 22-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Balde next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alejandro Balde is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Fichajes, a move away from Barcelona appears to be on the cards for Balde amid his struggles to secure any game time. The report suggests that the Catalan club could recoup as much as €100 million from deals with Liverpool, as the Merseyside club also have a €55 million purchase option in the loan agreement for Ronald Araujo.

Alejandro Balde and his career so far

Despite being in the early phase of his professional career with Barcelona, Alejandro Balde has already experienced dramatic peaks and troughs. The Spaniard initially had to bide his time after breaking into the first-team squad, as Jordi Alba was the first-choice left-back. After Alba’s exit, the 22-year-old grew in stature and became the first-choice left-back for Barcelona.

Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists. However, the Spanish full-back has seen his stock plummet over the summer, as he has effectively become the third-choice left-back for the Blaugrana. He has yet to make a single appearance this term, with Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart getting preference over him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United wanted to sign Alejandro Balde in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils remain interested in the Spaniard after failing to land a left-back this past summer.

As for Liverpool, the Reds hold a long-standing interest in Balde. The Reds need a new left-back, as Andrew Robertson joined Tottenham in the summer. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is not a reliable alternative to Milos Kerkez. With the Hungarian international struggling to make his mark for Liverpool, signing Balde will give Andoni Iraola a viable alternate option.

Liverpool’s entry into the picture has already generated a response from Barcelona, considering they have set an asking price at €40-45 million, though Balde must first persuade the club he deserves another chance to impress. With Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart ahead of him in the pecking order, a January exit remains highly plausible.