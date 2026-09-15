Liverpool join Manchester United in Alejandro Garnacho chase

Liverpool may look to sign 22-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish journalist Jordi Gil on SPORT, Alejandro Balde has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Jordi Gil, Andoni Iraola may be a driving force behind Liverpool’s move for the Spaniard, suggesting that the former Bournemouth manager “would consider his signing interesting” as a “transfer opportunity” in the coming weeks.

Alejandro Balde and his career so far

Alejandro Balde has experienced mixed fortunes since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. The 22-year-old is one of several academy graduates to benefit from Barcelona’s crippling financial issues over the past half a decade, as they have focused on a youth-driven approach to squad building.

Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, the Spanish full-back has seen his stock plummet over the summer, as he has effectively become the third-choice left-back for the Blaugrana. He has yet to make a single appearance this term, with Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart getting preference over him. So, a January departure may be on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United wanted to sign Alejandro Balde in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as despite recent starts as a left-back, Patrick Dorgu appears to have a future as a winger under Michael Carrick. So, with Luke Shaw on the wrong side of 30, Balde is an option worth considering. The Spaniard can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming the first-choice left-back for Manchester United.

As for Liverpool, the Reds hold a long-standing interest in Balde. The Reds need a new left-back, as Andrew Robertson joined Tottenham in the summer, while Kostas Tsimikas is not a reliable alternative to Milos Kerkez. With the Hungarian international struggling to make his mark for Liverpool, signing Balde should be a step in the right direction.

However, while Liverpool and Manchester United are among the front-runners to sign Balde, they will face stiff competition from Saudi Pro League clubs for his signature. Nevertheless, with Barcelona not averse to the idea of selling the Spanish international to improve the budget for the summer, a new adventure may be on the cards for the young full-back.