Manchester United line up €30 million move for Alejandro Balde

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old homegrown Spanish full-back Alejandro Balde from Barcelona this summer.

According to an update from Cadena SER’s Pacojo Delgado on El Larguero, Alejandro Balde remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Pacojo Delgado, the Premier League giants are ready to accelerate their move for Balde by submitting a bid worth €30 million to Barcelona. Apart from Balde, they are interested in another player plying his trade in La Liga, having prepared a proposal of around €50 million to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid.

How has Alejandro Balde performed as a senior Barcelona player?

Barcelona’s financial issues have manufactured a dependence on homegrown players, many of whom have become household names after securing regular game time under Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick in the last few seasons. Alejandro Balde has also been a benefactor, though his development has followed a more gradual trajectory than other teammates, like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal.

The 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back, but he has made significant progress in recent years. Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists, establishing himself as a top-class full-back. However, the Spanish defender’s form deteriorated noticeably in the second half of the 2025/26 season, leading to speculation surrounding his future.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Alejandro Balde has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a considerable period. The continued interest makes sense, as Patrick Dorgu has transitioned into winger under Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role with Luke Shaw the only remaining specialist in the position. However, Shaw, now in his early 30s and historically injury-prone, can no longer provide cover alone in the position.

Balde has thus emerged as a viable target, and he fits the bill, as he can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back in the seasons to come. Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League giants are ready to pay a significant fee to sign the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, some reports have revealed Barcelona’s concerns about Balde’s form and attitude. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that a summer exit may not materialise due to the Spanish defender’s eagerness to remain at the Catalan club beyond the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Manchester United can leverage that situation to agree a cut-price move, though it remains clear if a bid worth €30 million will suffice.