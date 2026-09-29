Chelsea, AC Milan working on January move for Alejandro Balde

Chelsea and AC Milan are plotting a winter raid on Barcelona for their Spanish full-back Alejandro Balde.

Chelsea and AC Milan are pushing to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in January. The Spaniard’s increasingly difficult situation at Camp Nou could open the door to a winter departure.

According to Juan Jesus, Liverpool remain highly interested in Balde, but Chelsea and Milan are now pressing hard to secure his signature. Both clubs see the 22-year-old as a potential solution to their problems on the left side of defence.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is understood to be an admirer of Balde’s profile, seeing him as a fit for his system despite having Pep Chavarria and Jorrel Hato at left-back. Signing the Barcelona prospect will enable Alonso to utilise Hato as a centre-back, thus alleviating the need for a new central defender.

Milan, meanwhile, view him as an upgrade over Diego Moreira at left wing-back, with Ruben Amorim reportedly unconvinced by his performances. Moreira can also reprise a more advanced role if the AC Milan head coach gets a natural option for the left wing-back berth.

The biggest factor behind the growing interest, however, is Balde’s situation at Barcelona. The academy product has been part of the club’s first-team setup since 2022 and has made 169 appearances, contributing 24 goals, but has appeared only once as a substitute this season, highlighting how difficult it has become for him to earn regular opportunities.

Balde likely to leave Barcelona

Balde’s pace, attacking ability, and Champions League experience align with both clubs’ needs. However, Barcelona’s strong contractual position means January negotiations will centre on fee rather than exit facilitation.

The Spanish international does not currently feature prominently in Hansi Flick’s plans due to internal circumstances, while Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo are ahead of him in the pecking order. Despite remaining determined to succeed at the club he has always wanted to play for, the defender is beginning to view a departure as a realistic possibility.

The Catalan giants were already willing to sell Balde during the summer, although a move ultimately failed to materialise. The situation could be different in January if the player’s lack of playing time continues and he decides that leaving is necessary for his development.

His contract runs until 2028, meaning Barcelona remain in a strong position financially and are unlikely to allow him to leave for a nominal fee. The Catalan club could demand a significant transfer fee for a player who still has considerable potential.

For Chelsea and Milan, that could make negotiations complicated, but both clubs have reasons to continue exploring the possibility. However, other clubs, including Manchester United, have also shown interest in him.