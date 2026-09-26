Manchester United “firmly” pursuing January move for Alejandro Balde

Manchester United remain in the mix to sign Alejandro Balde ahead of the January transfer window, with the left-back struggling for minutes at Barcelona.

Manchester United could revive their pursuit of a new left-back ahead of the January transfer window, as Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, claims they remain firmly in the mix for Alejandro Balde. The Spanish left-back is struggling for minutes at Barcelona this season, and Hansi Flick’s preference for other players could trigger an exit in the winter market.

Back in the summer, the left-back position remained a priority for Manchester United, though no new signing arrived. The club had chased targets including Lewis Hall at Newcastle United and Joaquin Seys at Club Brugge, but neither move materialised.

Despite Hall signing a new deal at Newcastle United, Manchester United reportedly remain interested in the England international. The same can be said of Club Brugge star Seys, with the Red Devils continuing to monitor his situation ahead of January.

Will Manchester United target Alejandro Balde?

At 22, Balde offers a long-term solution at left-back, and the Spaniard was linked with a late move in the summer transfer window, according to reports. There were complications in any deal, as Balde had no intention of leaving Barcelona during the close season, but that situation could change moving forward.

Hansi Flick has given Balde only around 12 minutes so far, with those minutes coming in the 7-2 win over Racing Santander earlier this month. The report claims Balde is well behind in the pecking order, with Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart ahead of the young defender, which may become a concern for Balde going forward.

Barcelona were reportedly seeking €40-45 million for Balde, but Manchester United’s strong interest could allow them to sign the Spanish defender. Now that Balde’s standing is shrinking under Flick, there is also a chance Barcelona could lower their asking price considerably.

Manchester United still view Balde as a key target and remain interested if an opportunity arises. Whether the 22-year-old is their top left-back target is a question only time can answer, but in the bigger picture, he could become a long-term option and a possible successor to Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.