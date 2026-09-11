Manchester United retain Lewis Hall interest despite contract renewal

Manchester United could reignite their interest in Lewis Hall despite the left-back’s contract renewal at Newcastle United.

According to TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall’s new contract at Newcastle United may not deter Manchester United from reviving their pursuit. The Red Devils remain interested in the full-back, although any approach could prove extremely complicated and challenging.

Manchester United entered the summer transfer window with the clear objective of strengthening their midfield and adding another defender. Their preference for the latter was a left-back, as the position lacked depth beyond the experienced Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils wanted Hall as a priority target, with reports suggesting that they were ready to make an offer. Newcastle United took a strong stance over the talented left-back and reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester United.

Manchester United retain Lewis Hall interest

Manchester United may have suffered a setback after Newcastle United recently confirmed a new contract for Hall, securing the left-back’s long-term future. The length of the agreement has yet to be clarified, but the renewal represents a significant moment in Newcastle’s project.

Hall joined Newcastle in a deal worth £28 million from Chelsea in 2024, having previously spent a season on loan at the club. He has made 107 appearances in all competitions for the Tyneside club, and their decision to hand him a new contract represents a strong statement, particularly after the club lost several key players during the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rekindle their interest in Hall despite his contract renewal. They could continue their search for a new left-back during the next transfer window or even beyond. However, there would be obvious challenges if they pursued the £28 million Newcastle defender, as the Magpies are unlikely to entertain any approaches.

Can Manchester United sign Lewis Hall?

The report claims that Hall may have been interested in joining Manchester United amid the club’s interest during the summer. However, should the Red Devils revive their pursuit of the Newcastle defender, they may have to pay a record fee, with the Magpies expected to demand a substantial sum.

Newcastle United view Hall as a key part of their long-term project and, much like during the recent summer transfer window, are likely to reject advances from interested clubs. As a result, it is considered extremely difficult for Manchester United to sign the defender in the near future, particularly after his recent contract renewal.