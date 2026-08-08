Manchester United make approach for Lewis Hall move, knocked back.

Manchester United have suffered an early setback in their search for a new left-back after Newcastle United firmly rejected an approach for Lewis Hall.

The Red Devils have been tracking the 21-year-old for some time and view him as one of the most attractive long-term options available in the position. However, Newcastle have made their stance clear and are not prepared to entertain a sale this summer.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Manchester United recently made an enquiry regarding Hall’s availability, only to be told immediately that the England international is not for sale. Sky Sports has also reported that Newcastle knocked back an initial enquiry from United around two weeks ago, reinforcing just how determined the Magpies are to retain the former Chelsea youngster.

Newcastle United close the door on Hall exit

Hall has quickly become an important part of Newcastle United’s plans after initially arriving from Chelsea on loan in 2023 before completing a permanent move the following year. The 21-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract, leaving the Tyneisde club in a strong position and under no pressure to negotiate.

Manchester United’s interest is therefore unlikely to progress unless the player himself pushes for a move or Newcastle dramatically change their stance. At present, neither scenario appears likely as the Magpies consider Hall an important long-term asset and are keen to build around younger players rather than sanction another significant departure.

United left searching for another left-back

The failed approach leaves Michael Carrick with a familiar problem on the left side of defence. Tyrell Malacia has already departed as a free agent, leaving Luke Shaw as the only specialist left-back in the squad. Shaw remains a high-level performer when available, but his injury record continues to be a concern. He has also entered the final year of his contract, which makes finding a long-term solution increasingly important.

Hall would have addressed both issues at once. He is young, Premier League-proven and capable of contributing in possession as well as defensively. That explains why Manchester United’s recruitment team have maintained such strong interest despite Newcastle’s resistance. Unless the Magpies unexpectedly soften their stance, Hall appears effectively off the market for now.

Manchester United were right to test Newcastle’s resolve, but this always looked like a difficult deal. Hall is 21, already established in the Premier League and tied to a long-term contract, so the Magpies have every reason to shut the door.

From Manchester United’s perspective, the important thing now is not to waste too much time on an unavailable target. Hall would have been an excellent fit, but Carrick needs a reliable left-back before the season gets underway. Newcastle’s response is clear enough that the Red Devils should now move quickly towards alternatives rather than waiting for a change of heart.