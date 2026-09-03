Manchester United ready to rekindle Lewis Hall move next year

Manchester United will look to sign 21-year-old English international Lewis Hall from Newcastle United last summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Newcastle United defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Manchester United will return with another move for Hall, though Newcastle United will hope to keep him for the long haul. The report has suggested that the Magpies are eager to secure the Englishman’s long-term future, and they are ready to offer him a new contract.

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 21-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Hall move across the Premier League?

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall makes tactical sense. Luke Shaw enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far and remained injury-free in the 2025/26 campaign. However, the Englishman is on the wrong side of 30, and there are valid concerns about his durability if the Red Devils become top-four regulars.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back to compete with Shaw, with Hall reportedly emerging as a top target this past summer. However, Newcastle United will prove tough negotiators despite the youngster’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford.

Reports during the summer transfer window suggested that Hall reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. However, Newcastle United ultimately blocked a move, and the Tyneside club’s stance remains unchanged. So, while Manchester United will return with another bid next year, the likelihood of a deal remains uncertain amid Newcastle’s desire to tie him to a new contract.