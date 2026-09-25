Manchester United retain interest in Joaquin Seys, still scouting him

Manchester United are still keen on signing 21-year-old Belgian international Joaquin Seys from Club Brugge, hoping to secure his services next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Christopher Vivell is the driving force behind Manchester United’s continued interest in Joaquin Seys. The Red Devils have been “closely tracking” the 21-year-old Club Brugge full-back, having dispatched scouts to watch him in the early days of the 2026/27 season.

Per TEAMtalk, Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall have been the top left-back targets for Manchester United. However, with Brown joining Bayern Munich in the summer, and Hall signing a new contract with Newcastle United, the Premier League giants have had to recalibrate their options, making Seys a top target.

Who is Joaquin Seys?

Joaquin Seys is the latest promising defensive prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Oostende, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium, starting his youth career with KV Oostende before joining Club Brugge in 2012. Having risen through the ranks at the club for over a decade, he broke into the first-team squad at the onset of the 2024/25 season.

The Belgian international has made over 100 appearances for Club Brugge thus far, chipping in with seven goals and 12 assists, an impressive output for a full-back. The progress in the final third has been clear in the early days of the 2026/27 season, as he has provided four assists in only nine outings. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest

Manchester United wanted to sign Joaquin Seys in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the club’s pressing need to sign a left-back in one of the next two transfer windows, preferable in January, as Luke Shaw is the only out-and-out option for the position in Michael Carrick’s position.

While Patrick Dorgu has recently played as a left-back in a few games, he has been transitioning into a winger under Carrick. So, Manchester United need a young left-back who can initially share game time with Shaw before shortly taking over as the undisputed first-choice starter in the position. Seys fits the bill with his age profile and ability to make an impact in the final third.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Club Brugge will be ready to part ways with Seys midway through the 2026/27 season after blocking a summer exit. Nevertheless, Manchester United’s relentless scouting work indicates the Belgian international has become a top target for the left-back berth after losing out on Lewis Hall in the wake of his renewal with Newcastle United.