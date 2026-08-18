Club Brugge set to block Joaquin Seys exit amid Manchester United links

Club Brugge are expected to block any move for left-back Joaquin Seys, with Manchester United among the clubs interested in the Belgian defender

Club Brugge are determined to block any exit for Joaquin Seys despite Manchester United’s interest, per HLN reporting. The Jupiler Pro League champions are unwilling to sell the 21-year-old and want him to remain a key part of the team, potentially forcing Manchester United to explore other defensive options.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge have attracted considerable interest in several of their talented players. Following Christos Tzolis’s club-record sale to Arsenal, the Belgian side are eager to maintain balance in the squad, with one player they are particularly determined to retain being Seys, who is considered vital to their plans.

Joaquin Seys to stay at Club Brugge?

While the club may consider offers in future windows, HLN reports that even an offer matching the fee Arsenal paid for Tzolis might not convince them to part ways with the defender.

Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly linked with Seys, alongside several other interested sides. The player could be tempted by the prospect of joining one of the world’s biggest clubs, but Club Brugge are expected to take a firm stance. The HLN report notes that Club Brugge have no plans to sign another defender, underlining their intention to keep Seys.

Manchester United’s left-back search

Lewis Hall has reportedly been Manchester United’s top target as they address their issues at left-back. However, a deal in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window would be difficult. Newcastle United are expected to block any exit for the English full-back, while their asking price could also prove problematic for the Red Devils.

Other names, including Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas, have also been mentioned in reports, although there has been no concrete movement for the Spaniard.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was viewed as a reported target earlier in the summer and possibly from the start of 2026. Despite speculation surrounding the versatile youngster, Arsenal are not considering a sale and have closed the door on any enquiries for their academy graduate.

Manchester United clearly need to sign a left-back, but with several targets either unavailable or difficult to acquire, it remains uncertain who they will bring in before the deadline.