Jorge Salinas keen on joining Barcelona, Manchester United pushing for deal

Barcelona have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Manchester United defensive target Jorge Salinas.

Manchester United are continuing to push for the signing of Racing Santander youngster Jorge Salinas, but the highly-rated left-back remains determined to complete a move to Barcelona.

According to Sport via Sport Witness, the Spanish youth international has made Barcelona his preferred destination this summer, believing the project under Hansi Flick offers the best environment for his long-term development.

While several clubs are monitoring his situation, including United, the teenager is focused on securing a switch to Camp Nou. Salinas is also keen to leave Racing Santander on good terms. Rather than forcing an exit, the 19-year-old wants a solution that satisfies all parties, with no intention of creating unnecessary conflict with the club that helped launch his senior career.

Racing Santander will only allow Salinas to leave if his €16 million release clause is triggered. However, Barcelona want to negotiate a lower fee or find an alternative agreement.

The Red Devils remain in the picture

That hesitation has opened the door for Manchester United. The Red Devils have no issue matching the €16 million valuation and are capable of completing a deal immediately if they can persuade the youngster to reconsider his preferred destination.

Michael Carrick’s side are understood to have identified Salinas as one of their leading alternatives after finding it difficult to progress in their pursuit of Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall.

Manchester United want to strengthen the left-back position with a young prospect. They are looking for someone who can replace injury-prone Luke Shaw in the long run. Salinas fits that profile perfectly after an outstanding breakthrough campaign in Spain.

In his debut La Liga season, Salinas featured in 34 matches, registering seven assists and playing a crucial role in Racing Santander’s La Liga promotion-winning campaign. His release clause has also doubled from €8 million to €16 million at the beginning of July.

Despite Manchester United’s willingness to meet Racing’s demands, convincing Salinas to abandon his Barcelona dream could prove far more difficult than negotiating with his current club. For now, the Catalan giants remain the Spanish defender’s preferred destination, but their reluctance to activate the release clause has kept the Red Devils firmly in the race.