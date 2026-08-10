Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United make approach for Joaquin Seys move

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are keen on signing 21-year-old Belgian international Joaqin Seys from Club Brugge this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United have submitted enquiries to discuss the availability of Joaquin Seys in the ongoing transfer window, having scouted the 21-year-old Club Brugge left-back extensively in recent months. Meanwhile, the Jupiler Pro League champions are likely to demand around €35 million to part ways with the youngster, though they are in no hurry to sell him.

Who is Joaquin Seys?

Joaquin Seys is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Oostende, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium, starting his youth career with KV Oostende before joining Club Brugge in 2012. Having risen through the ranks at the club for over a decade, he broke into the first-team squad at the onset of the 2024/25 season.

The Belgian international has made nearly 100 appearances for Club Brugge thus far, chipping in with seven goals and eight assists, an impressive output for a full-back. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League outfits, in particular, actively pursuing his signature.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will target a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, as Lucas Digne has rejoined Paris Saint-Germain. That leaves Ian Maatsen as Aston Villa’s only specialist left-back, leaving the club to seek a replacement for Digne. Seys has emerged as a viable target, with his age profile and ability to contribute in the final third adding to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Joaquin Seys is surprising. Mikel Arteta has two left-backs in his squad, even though both (Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie) are primarily centre-backs. So, while Seys will add a different dimension to Arsenal’s gameplay, a move makes little sense without offloading an incumbent defender.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu is transitioning into a winger. That leaves Luke Shaw as the only specialist left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad amid rumours that the Red Devils may sell Harry Amas in the coming weeks. So, Seys is an option worth considering, with his age profile aligning perfectly with Shaw’s advancing age and making him the ideal successor to the English full-back.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge are unlikely to lower their €35 million valuation and have signalled no urgency to sell their prospect, meaning any interested party should prepare for protracted negotiations.