Harry Amass made available for Manchester United exit, meagre price tag revealed

Manchester United are open to selling 19-year-old defensive prodigy Harry Amass, with several Championship sides keen.

Manchester United are open to selling 19-year-old left-back Harry Amass for £6 million, with several Championship sides reportedly interested, according to The Athletic. The academy product has had a mixed loan spell in the Championship, and the sale marks a potential end to his Old Trafford career at least in the near term.

Harry Amass became known for energetic performances whenever given a chance at Manchester United. The 2024-25 season saw him make five league appearances and two further outings in the Europa League for the first team — seven games that may now be his last for the club.

The 19-year-old was initially loaned to Sheffield Wednesday, making 21 appearances with a goal and an assist. He was deployed as a left wing-back, a role aligned with Ruben Amorim’s preferred back-three system. After joining Norwich City on loan, Amass appeared in only one match before sustaining an injury that curtailed his involvement.

Why are Manchester United selling Amass?

Manchester United’s willingness to sell Amass at a modest £6 million fee reflects a shift in the club’s approach. With managerial changes at Old Trafford and new signings expected for the left-back position, including reported links to Lewis Hall,

Amass appears no longer central to the club’s plans. The Championship is viewed as a logical step for his development, allowing him to gain consistent senior football away from United’s increasingly competitive squad.

The club remain active across their youth ranks before the transfer window closes, with further incomings and departures possible.

Manchester United’s non-first-team transfers

Manchester United have been highly active in transfers unrelated to the first team, including a few incoming players. They were chasing Tynan Thompson from Spurs and, according to the report, the Red Devils have completed the signing for a fee of £4 million plus £4 million in possible add-ons.

They have also signed goalkeeper Kit Margetson from Swansea, with a compensation package agreed with the Welsh club. There are some possible departures on the horizon, with reports currently pointing towards goalkeeper Radek Vitek amid reported links to Middlesbrough. There could be further incomings as well as outgoings before the window slams shut, with Amass potentially on his way out sooner rather than later.