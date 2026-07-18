Manchester United eyeing Tynan Thompson swoop, face Hamburger SV threat

Manchester United are eyeing an opportunity to sign Tottenham teenager Tynan Thompson, with Hamburger SV also keen.

According to the Secret Scout, Tynan Thompson has emerged on Manchester United’s list of targets. The Red Devils were notified of his potential availability only last week, and now they are willing to get a deal done quickly to avoid rivals swooping in, as Hamburger SV hold a strong interest in the Spurs prodigy.

Manchester United are busy strengthening their first-team squad ahead of the new season, but they are also keeping a close eye on the youth market. They are eager to bring in talented young players who are on the verge of first-team action, and they may have identified a market opportunity in that regard.

The Red Devils are now eager to tie up a quick deal for Tottenham teenager Tynan Thompson, with the club having been informed of his availability only last week. It remains to be seen whether they can ward off competition for the 18-year-old prodigy and put a deal in place for the youngster.

Who is Tynan Thompson and why is he available in the market?

Thompson is an explosive right-footed winger who stands 6ft 2in tall and is widely expected to knock on the door of the first team. However, his availability suggests he may not find first-team opportunities at Spurs in the immediate future, which may have prompted his camp to make plans to leave and join another club.

The youngster could look at the recent rise of Ayden Heaven at Manchester United before deciding on his future. Hamburger SV are also in the mix for the 18-year-old, as a move to Germany might appeal to the teenager depending on the role they can offer him initially.

Tottenham losing talents

The news surrounding Thompson, especially if Manchester United manage to snatch him away from Tottenham in the coming days, will come as the latest blow for the North London club, particularly after the recent reports of Arsenal closing in on Elijah Upson, another one of their emerging talents.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s move for Upson with a ‘Here We Go’, and now losing Thompson as well would be a major setback. How they respond to the loss remains to be seen, but to do so, Spurs are expected to enter the market for a like-for-like replacement.