Arsenal on the cusp of signing Elijah Upson

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are on the verge of signing English defensive sensation Elijah Upson from rivals Tottenham.

Elijah Upson is closing in on a move to Arsenal from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football Insider. The highly-rated teenage centre-back has reportedly rejected a new contract at Spurs, with the Gunners now leading the race for his signature.

The youngster has turned down several offers from Roberto De Zerbi’s team. Upson has been aware of the increasing interest in his services and has been assessing his options for some time, including a move to the Bundesliga.

The teenage centre-back has been a part of the Spurs setup since the age of seven. He has gone up the ranks at some pace and has been a part of their Under-18 team over the last two seasons. He featured in a total of 23 games last seasonm and he even contributed towards two goals. Thanks to his impressive rise, he even featured in the Premier League 2 for their Under-21 side.

Upson to leave Tottenham for Arsenal move

Tottenham are quite impressed with Upson’s sensational rise, and they do want him to continue at the club. His pace, strong physical presence, aerial prowess and ball-playing ability fit well into their long-term plans. As a result, they have put forward a number of renewal offers to the teenager whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

But he does not seem interested in extending his stay and has turned down all offers from Spurs. The 18-year-old has a number of offers on the table, including one from rivals Arsenal. He seems keen on making the switch across North London.

The promising defender looks set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Matthew Upson, who made 56 appearances for the Gunners, including a few in their 2001/02 title-winning season. The teenager won’t be the first player to have played for both North London rivals.

While Upson is unlikely to feature in their first team from the start, he will certainly be on the periphery given the kind of consistency he has shown at the youth level. It could be a massive coup for Mikel Arteta’s team, who are looking to strengthen their team for both the short and long run.