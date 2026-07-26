Middlesbrough interested in Radek Vitek

Middlesbrough are interested in Radek Vitek, with the 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper expected to leave Manchester United.

Middlesbrough are the latest club to target Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek, according to Sky Sports. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and is attracting interest from multiple clubs in the market.

Manchester United are clear about their preferences in the goalkeeping department ahead of the new season. With Senne Lammens unchallenged and Karl Darlow signed on a free transfer from Leeds United, and Andre Onana on loan to Trabzonspor, the club have a structure in place.

That leaves Radek Vitek to consider his future away from the club despite his impressive loan spell at Bristol City last season. He kept 12 clean sheets in 41 Championship appearances and is seeking a move that will allow him to become an undisputed first choice elsewhere, with no room available at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough to chase Radek Vitek?

Middlesbrough have not publicly signalled a goalkeeping need; the Czech stopper’s performances in the EFL Championship last season could strengthen their squad and push them towards automatic qualification to an extent.

Boro missed out on Premier League football by the narrowest of margins after Hull City defeated them in the play-off final. Kim Hellberg’s side will pursue Premier League promotion again next season and will seek to strengthen their squad for another promotion push, with Vitek potentially fitting that profile.

Given the goalkeeper has two more years left on his deal with Manchester United, a permanent solution may be the ideal outcome. Beyond Middlesbrough, several other teams are interested, including, as previously reported, Premier League newcomers Hull City.

Multiple options across Europe

Vitek is attracting interest from clubs outside England as well. Stuttgart are reportedly interested, as Sebastian Hoeness is eager to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and the Bundesliga side could offer Vitek an enticing opportunity to move to Germany.

Celtic are reportedly keen on Vitek, according to reports, and at the moment, they could offer him the clearest opportunity to become an undisputed No. 1. Given that Kasper Schmeichel has retired, the club may not view deputies Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan as ideal options for the No. 1 spot just yet.