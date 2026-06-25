Hull City eyeing Radek Vitek in summer swoop

Newly-promoted Premier League club Hull City will look to sign 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Radek Vitek is the subject of interest from Hull City. The Tigers are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a top-notch goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Manchester United homegrown prospect.

However, per the Daily Mail, Hull City will not be alone in the battle for Vitek’s signature, as fellow promoted clubs Coventry City and Ipswich Town are also keen on signing him ahead of the 2026/27 season. A summer exit from Manchester United may be on the cards, as the academy graduate has no interest in being a backup stopper for the Red Devils in the upcoming campaign.

Radek Vitek and his career so far

Radek Vitek is one of the brightest young prospects from his homeland, and he has risen in prominence since moving to England. Born in Vsetin, the 22-year-old spent most of his formative years in Czechia, passing through the academies at TJ Sokol Hošťálková and SK Sigma Olomouc. However, he graduated from the youth division at Manchester United after arriving in England in July 2020.

The Czech shot-stopper has yet to become a regular for the senior side, instead embarking on three loan spells in the last two and a half years. The stint with Bristol City in the 2025/26 season was impressive, as Vitek kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 54 goals in 41 EFL Championship outings, winning the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, and Young Player of the Year trophies for his outstanding performances.

What next?

Despite his exceptional campaign on loan at Bristol City, Vitek’s long-term future appears to lie away from Manchester United. With Senne Lammens being the undisputed first-choice keeper for the Red Devils, Vitek will have to bide his time if he stays at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window. That scenario does not appeal to the youngster, who wants regular game time next season.

Hull City’s interest in Vitek is understandable, as Ivor Pandur faces an uncertain future at the club amid links with West Ham United. Per the Daily Mail, the Tigers are keen on signing two goalkeepers in the ongoing transfer window, and they are also interested in Lukas Hornicek and Alexander Nubel.

The development is slightly concerning for Vitek, as he may again land in a situation where he will have to share game time. The opportunities at Coventry City and Ipswich Town may thus be more appealing as he looks to land in a stable situation.