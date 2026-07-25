VfB Stuttgart eyeing summer move for Radek Vitek

VfB Stuttgart are ready to explore a move for Manchester United stopper Radek Vitek, with an opportunity on the horizon for the 22-year-old.

VfB Stuttgart are targeting Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek as cover following a shoulder injury to Dennis Seimen. The 22-year-old Czech stopper is eager to leave Old Trafford in search of first-team football, per Bild. With Manchester United having signed Karl Darlow and bidding for Orlando Gill, there is no path to the first team at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have cleared the way with their signings of Karl Darlow while reportedly making a bid for Orlando Gill, leaving no first-team slot for Vitek. Vitek is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United in search of regular first-team opportunities.

The youngster joined the Red Devils’ academy from Czech side Sigma Olomouc in 2020 but has not made a senior appearance since his arrival. Last season, he played 41 times for Bristol City in the Championship, which has put him on the market as a capable stopper.

Stuttgart brings in Radek Vitek opportunity

Sebastian Hoeness faces a pressing injury crisis in goal, as first-choice stopper Dennis Seimen is sidelined for at least two months from this point onwards. His deputy, Fabian Bredlow, has been at the club since 2019 but has played only 49 times in that period, and is not a proven option to cover Seimen’s absence.

Stuttgart have depth in the position with Marius Funk and Stefan Drljaca, but neither has made a competitive appearance for the club. Vitek’s 41 Championship outings for Bristol City offer proven depth and practical experience that neither Funk nor Drljača possess, making him a credible short-term solution and long-term alternative.

While Stuttgart are not expected to guarantee a first-team spot for the 22-year-old Manchester United stopper, he could begin the season as the primary choice until Seimen returns. Vitek may compete for the No. 1 shirt once Seimen returns.

This might be an opportunity worth considering for the Manchester United player, especially with UEFA Champions League football on offer. Transfermarkt values Vitek at €6 million; with two years remaining on his contract, Stuttgart and Manchester United are expected to negotiate the €6m fee given his contract length.

Other suitors in the mix

Apart from the emerging interest from Stuttgart, there are some other suitors in the mix, according to previous reports. Newly promoted Premier League side Hull City were reportedly interested, which could represent a great opportunity, although there are doubts over whether they view Vitek as their No. 1 choice.

Celtic are also reportedly interested, as they have plenty of space in their goalkeeping department. While the Scottish champions could emerge as a serious contender, Stuttgart may have greater appeal because of the competitiveness of their league, which could tip the scales in this transfer saga.