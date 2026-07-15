Radek Vitek wants Manchester United exit amid Celtic links

Manchester United are expected to make further changes to their goalkeeping department this summer as Michael Carrick continues reshaping the squad ahead of the new campaign.

With several senior options already ahead in the pecking order, attention is now turning towards the futures of young goalkeepers seeking regular first-team football. One of those is Radek Vitek, whose impressive loan spell in the Championship has significantly boosted his reputation and attracted interest from clubs looking for a long-term solution between the posts.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of regular football, with Scottish champions Celtic emerging as one of the leading contenders for his signature. Vitek returned to Manchester United after an outstanding campaign at Bristol City but currently finds himself behind Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton in Carrick’s goalkeeping hierarchy.

The Czech goalkeeper is understood to believe consistent first-team football is the next essential step in his development after making 41 appearances during his loan spell. With opportunities at Manchester United expected to remain limited, a permanent departure now appears increasingly likely.

Celtic identify Vitek as Schmeichel’s long-term successor

Goalkeeper has become one of Celtic’s priority positions following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement. Viljami Sinisalo performed admirably after stepping in during the second half of last season, helping the Bhoys complete a domestic league and cup double, but the Scottish champions remain keen to recruit a long-term first-choice goalkeeper.

Vitek fits that profile perfectly. At 22, he already possesses extensive senior experience and enjoyed an outstanding season with Bristol City, keeping 12 clean sheets while sweeping the club’s end-of-season awards. His commanding presence, shot-stopping ability and growing confidence when dealing with crosses have convinced Celtic’s recruitment department that he could become their next long-term number one.

Manchester United ready to sanction departure

Manchester United’s willingness to listen to offers reflects both the player’s ambitions and the club’s evolving squad planning. Vitek remains under contract until 2028, meaning the Red Devils are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, with Lammens established as Carrick’s first-choice goalkeeper and Karl Darlow arriving for free, Vitek’s pathway into the first team has become increasingly difficult.

Rather than allowing another season to pass without meaningful senior football, both player and club appear aligned on finding a permanent solution that benefits all parties. Hull City have also been linked with the goalkeeper following their promotion to the Premier League, meaning Celtic may not enjoy a clear run at completing the transfer.

Why Vitek suits Celtic

Martin O’Neill is looking for a goalkeeper capable of anchoring Celtic’s defence for years rather than simply providing short-term cover. Vitek’s profile fits those requirements well. He is comfortable commanding his penalty area, has shown strong reflexes in one-on-one situations and demonstrated impressive consistency throughout a demanding Championship campaign.

Regular European football, the opportunity to challenge for trophies and the chance to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice goalkeeper could make Celtic an attractive destination for the Czech international. This feels like the right moment for Vitek to leave Manchester United.

At 22, another season spent as a fourth-choice goalkeeper would do little for his development, whereas Celtic can offer exactly what he needs; regular football, title challenges and European competition. From United’s perspective, selling now while his value is high after an excellent Championship loan also makes good financial and sporting sense.