Celtic eyeing summer move for Radek Vitek

Radek Vitek has emerged on Celtic’s shortlist, with the Scottish champions looking for a new starting goalkeeper for the new season.

Celtic are keen to explore a deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek, 22, following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement, per Football Insider. Manager Martin O’Neill is in the market for a first-choice stopper after the veteran’s decision to step away from the game.

Celtic were crowned Scottish champions last season, and they had to reshuffle their goalkeeping department. Kasper Schmeichel started and played 26 league games, but a shoulder injury sustained in March effectively ended his season, as Viljami Sinisalo finished the campaign for Martin O’Neill’s side.

Schmeichel has since announced his retirement from football, leaving O’Neill to prioritise a new first-choice goalkeeper, with Sinisalo unlikely to retain the role.

Who is Radek Vitek?

Vitek is a 22-year-old homegrown prospect at Manchester United, having come through the club’s system from a young age. He joined the Red Devils’ Under-18 side from Czech club Olomouc and has featured at different levels up to the Under-21s, while also spending time on loan spells.

He earned Bristol City’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards for the 2025/26 season, with 12 clean sheets in 41 appearances. He also had a prominent spell with Accrington Stanley in the English league system.

Vítek has since returned to Manchester United as the club prepares to sell him this summer. Hull City were previously reported to be interested, with a move to the newly promoted Premier League side a strong option for the young keeper. However, the interest from Celtic, as well as the chance to become their new No. 1, may appeal even more as he looks to build his career. Vítek still has two years left on his Manchester United deal.

Limited pathway at Manchester United

Vitek would have dreamed of making it at Manchester United, but the club now seem increasingly likely to move on from the young keeper. Michael Carrick views Senne Lammens as his undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, while the club have agreed a deal for Karl Darlow on a free transfer, with the former Leeds United keeper now likely to become the second choice as Altay Bayindir appears certain to depart.

Also Read: Four players Manchester United must sell this summer

Manchester United therefore has little pathway for Vítek to develop, as even a squad place would offer scant opportunity for regular minutes. To play regularly, he needs a new club. Celtic could formalise interest this summer, offering Vitek a pathway to play as the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper.