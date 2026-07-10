Karl Darlow set to join Manchester United as deal agreed

Former Leeds United shot-stopper Karl Darlow is all set to join Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United have agreed to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow, per Fabrizio Romano, with the 35-year-old expected to complete formalities on Friday. The deal comes with Altay Bayindir expected to leave Manchester United this summer, creating space for a new understudy to first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Darlow recently became a free agent following his departure from Leeds United, making him an attractive low-cost option for the Red Devils as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United had linked with Darlow earlier in the summer. The 35-year-old brings Premier League and Championship experience from Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, and Leeds United. His leadership qualities and familiarity with English football made him attractive for a low-cost, experienced backup role.

Darlow joined Leeds in the summer of 2023. While he hardly got any chances in the initial years, he was a regular feature in goal towards the second half of last season. 24 out of his total of 38 appearances for Leeds came last season.

While he did manage to impress Daniel Farke, it wasn’t enough to ensure he would have a prominent role next season as well. As a result, the 35-year-old decided to run down his deal and look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Darlow set to join United as a free agent

The Red Devils have emerged as a potential destination for the veteran goalkeeper, and he is expected to embrace a back-up role. He would get opportunities to feature in cup competitions and cover during injury absences.

Bayindir’s expected departure has opened the path for Darlow. The Turkish international has struggled for regular opportunities since arriving at Old Trafford and is now expected to seek a move elsewhere in pursuit of consistent first-team football.

Darlow will arrive knowing exactly what is expected of him. Although he is unlikely to challenge Lammens for the No. 1 shirt, the veteran’s experience could prove valuable across a long campaign featuring domestic and European commitments.

For Manchester United, securing an established goalkeeper on a free transfer represents smart business, allowing the club to strengthen their squad without committing a significant fee. With the agreement now in place and only the paperwork remaining, Darlow looks set to become Manchester United’s latest summer signing.