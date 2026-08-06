Arsenal unwilling to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer

Arsenal will not entertain any bids to part ways with 19-year-old English international Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Myles Lewis-Skelly is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile footballer in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Arsenal wonderkid.

Per Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, apart from the general sentiment on his future, the Premier League champions are “adamant” that they will not sell any player to a direct rival. The report has added that Mikel Arteta views the Englishman as a “key part of his project” for the 2026/27 season.

How has Myles Lewis-Skelly fared at Arsenal so far?

Myles Lewis-Skelly broke into Arsenal’s first team during the 2024/25 season, establishing himself as a leading young prospect in the Premier League since joining the North London club’s academy. Born in London, he has spent his formative years with Arsenal.

However, the 19-year-old saw his involvement reduce in the 2025/26 season, as he started only five games in the Premier League, though he usurped Martin Zubimendi as a first-choice starter towards the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly’s exploits have also earned him his international bow, and he has represented England six times, while his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Why are Manchester United interested?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes logical sense, as despite signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, they need another midfielder, with Kobbie Mainoo the only other midfield option for Michael Carrick.

Additionally, the Red Devils are scouring the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back remaining in Carrick’s squad as Patrick Dorgu transitions into a more advanced role. Lewis-Skelly has thus emerged as an attractive target, as his versatility addresses a dual need in midfield and defence.

However, reports earlier this year asserted that Arsenal would not cash in on the English international, which Pete O’Rourke has now corroborated. The North London club’s stance leaves Manchester United with limited time to find alternative targets before the summer window closes.