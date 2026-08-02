Manchester United exploring summer move for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United are exploring a move for Myles Lewis-Skelly should Arsenal give them an opening for their academy graduate.

Manchester United are exploring a move for Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Arsenal academy graduate, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, although a deal faces severe obstacles. The Red Devils are looking for a third midfield signing as well as a left-back, and the 19-year-old can operate in both roles, though Arsenal’s resistance makes a deal seem unlikely.

Lewis-Skelly had been sidelined early in the 2025/26 season under Mikel Arteta, but towards the end of the campaign he started four of the final six league games, helping the team push towards the title. He also started the Champions League final against PSG, a late-season resurgence that may have prompted Arsenal to reassess his prospects at the club.

Earlier in the year, Manchester United were among the interested parties, and as the window enters its next phase, they have rekindled their interest. The Red Devils have recently acquired Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans as midfield reinforcements, but are still seeking additional depth in that area.

Why a deal remains unlikely

Arteta firmly views him as a midfielder rather than a primary option at left-back, which may suit the Red Devils’ needs. Arsenal would require a dramatic reassessment to allow the deal. Arsenal are protected by a long-term contract with Lewis-Skelly until 2030, and in the event of a sale, could demand a significant fee that may price out most clubs.

While Arsenal’s pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes might theoretically create space, sources see no bearing on Lewis-Skelly’s future. Instead, Lewis-Skelly appears settled after his difficult early-season spell, and Arsenal are not actively looking to offload him.

The club are reportedly ready to consider offers for Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres. Christian Nørgaard is already set to join Everton, as confirmed by David Ornstein on Saturday.

Lewis Hall the main target?

Lewis Hall remains Manchester United’s priority target for the left-back role, with the club reportedly ready to table a bid to test Newcastle United’s resolve. However, there are obvious challenges ahead in luring the left-back away from St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are eager to renew his deal, and even if Hall decides against signing fresh terms, the club have plenty of leeway to keep hold of him. The Magpies are expected to demand a significant sum if Manchester United pursue the deal, and there are plenty of obstacles before any agreement can be reached.

Manchester United’s pursuit of a midfield option like Lewis-Skelly would represent a contingency plan should Hall’s negotiations stall. However, the primary obstacle remains Arsenal’s reluctance to part with the young academy graduate, especially after his resurgent late-season performance convinced them of his long-term value.