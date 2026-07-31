Arsenal reach agreement in principle to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are edging closer to completing one of the biggest transfers of the summer as Mikel Arteta continues strengthening a squad determined to defend their Premier League crown. The Gunners have long identified central midfield as an area where another elite addition could elevate the team even further, and after weeks of speculation, negotiations appear to have reached a decisive stage.

The North London club have now taken a significant step towards landing one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders, although a handful of formalities still need to be completed before the move is officially confirmed.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal and Newcastle United have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes for a fee worth €90 million. The Brazil international has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, leaving only the finer details of the deal to be finalised.

Arsenal and Newcastle close to final agreement

Newcastle initially valued their captain at around €100 million, a figure that temporarily slowed negotiations. However, Arsenal’s improved €90 million proposal has reportedly convinced the Magpies to move closer to an agreement.

The remaining discussions are understood to centre on performance-related add-ons and agent fees rather than the core transfer fee itself. The agreement also represents a financial boost for Olympique Lyon as the Ligue 1 club negotiated a 20% sell-on clause when Guimaraes joined Newcastle, meaning they are expected to receive approximately €8 million once the transfer is completed.

Guimaraes pushes for Arsenal switch

Guimaraes informed Newcastle several weeks ago of his desire to leave St James’ Park this summer. The midfielder did not travel with the squad to their pre-season training camp in La Manga following his extended post-World Cup break, further increasing speculation that his departure is imminent.

Newcastle had hoped the 28-year-old would later join the squad for discussions with incoming head coach Matthias Jaissle, but all indications now point towards the transfer being completed before then. The move would represent another major setback for Newcastle following a turbulent period that has already seen the departure of long-serving manager Eddie Howe. It would appear that Howe’s frustrations over the club’s transfer strategy and the prospect of losing Guimaraes contributed significantly to his decision to leave.

If completed, this would be one of Arsenal’s most significant signings under Mikel Arteta. Bruno Guimaraes combines Premier League experience, leadership and technical quality, making him an ideal addition to a title-winning midfield. Newcastle have resisted selling their captain for much of the summer, but a €90 million package appears to have changed their stance. With personal terms already agreed, the remaining negotiations look procedural rather than fundamental, leaving Arsenal seemingly within touching distance of securing one of the league’s elite midfielders.