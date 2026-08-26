Alejandro Balde committed to Barcelona as Manchester United talks held

Manchester United have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde following talks.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Alejandro Balde has made it clear that his preference is to remain at Barcelona despite Manchester United holding talks over a potential transfer.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have held talks with Jorge Mendes over the move, while Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish international has informed the Blaugrana of his desire to stay and fight for his place. That is a stance that will frustrate United’s efforts unless a major proposal changes things up.

Manchester United are in direct contact with Mendes as they seek to bolster the left-back position before deadline day. Sporting director Jason Wilcox is leading those discussions as the Red Devils look to strengthen their backline.

Balde could still end up leaving Camp Nou

Balde’s situation at the Catalan club has become more complicated in recent days. He was left out of the squad for the club’s clash with Elche, with head coach Hansi Flick understood to have deemed the defender not ready for the fixture.

The Spanish international is now expected to speak with Flick about his situation, with those discussions potentially playing an important role in determining what happens before the transfer deadline.

Barcelona themselves are exploring the possibility of signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, who could leave RB Leipzig this summer. However, their plans could depend on player sales. Balde is among the players whose future has come under scrutiny, meaning the club could still consider an offer if the right proposal arrives.

For Manchester United, the need for a left-back remains pressing. Patrick Dorgu has often been deployed as a winger under Michael Carrick, leaving Luke Shaw as the team’s only senior left-back option. Shaw’s injury history means the Red Devils are keen to add greater depth and reliability in the position.

Balde would represent an attractive long-term solution. The Barcelona academy graduate has already made more than 150 senior appearances for the Catalan giants, registering three goals and 21 assists. His attacking ability and pace suit United’s style of play under Carrick.

However, the homegrown defender’s form dipped during the second half of the 2025/26 campaign, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding his future. Balde might have made his stance clear, but as things stand the final decision might be in the hands of Flick and the Catalan club.