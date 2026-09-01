Manchester United make fresh move to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United are still searching for a late solution at left-back as the transfer deadline rapidly approaches, with Michael Carrick’s side unwilling to give up on strengthening the position.

The Red Devils have been assessing several options during the final days of the window, but one long-standing target has remained difficult to convince despite United’s continued interest.

According to Gerard Romero via Youtube, Manchester United have now made a fresh deadline-day push to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, with around six hours remaining before the window closes.

Manchester United try again despite Balde resistance

Balde’s reluctance to leave Barcelona has been the biggest obstacle throughout negotiations. The 22-year-old was still understood to be firmly against a move earlier on Tuesday, even after recent developments surrounding his future at Camp Nou.

Romero reported during his deadline-day coverage that Manchester United have nevertheless intensified their efforts and are making another attempt to persuade the Spain international to reconsider. Jorge Mendes has also been involved around the possibility of a deal, but United now face a race against time to change the player’s position.

A temporary transfer has also been discussed, although such an arrangement could be complicated given the number of moving parts required for Barcelona to sanction a departure. Barcelona move could trigger late transfer domino

Balde leaving could potentially have consequences for both clubs’ remaining transfer plans. Racing Santander left-back Jorge Salinas has previously featured on Manchester United’s shortlist and has a reported €16 million release clause.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Salinas

Romero suggested that if Manchester United manage to convince Balde to move to Old Trafford, Barcelona could then consider making a late move for Salinas as his replacement. That would create an unusual deadline-day chain involving two players who have both been considered by the Red Devils.

Barcelona’s president has already indicated that the club do not expect further arrivals before the window closes, although departures remain possible and this deal still hinges almost entirely on Balde. Manchester United can increase their pressure and improve the sporting proposal, but unless the player changes his mind, there is very little Barcelona or the Red Devils can do. The fact United have returned so late suggests they still believe there is at least a chance of convincing him.