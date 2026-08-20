Manchester United hold talks with Jorge Salinas, face Atletico Madrid, Barcelona threat

Manchester United are in talks to sign 19-year-old Spanish left-back Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander this summer.

Manchester United are considering making a move for Racing Santander teenager Jorge Salinas as they step up their search for a new left-back ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

According to a report by Caught Offside, the Red Devils have already held discussions with Salinas’ representatives as they assess younger alternatives for the position. The club’s data department reportedly views him as someone with immense potential.

Manchester United had previously shown strong interest in Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but the Magpies have shown little willingness to part with the England international. As a result, the Red Devils have been forced to shift their focus elsewhere.

Salinas, who has a €16 million release clause, offers a considerably cheaper option, potentially fitting better with INEOS’s long-term recruitment strategy without a large upfront commitment. However, securing his services won’t be easy, with multiple top clubs after his signature.

Spanish giants could cause problems for United

Atletico Madrid are also monitoring Salinas as they look to add depth at left-back following Matteo Ruggeri’s move to Aston Villa. With summer signing Alejandro Grimaldo currently their only specialist option in the position, the Spanish giants are seeking another player to provide competition.

Barcelona have also been linked with Salinas, and the player reportedly prefers joining them. Their interest stems from uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Balde after a difficult 2025/26 campaign. With Gerard Martin expected to play primarily as a centre-back, Hansi Flick wants more quality at left-back.

For Manchester United, reinforcement at left-back is a top priority. Luke Shaw featured in every Premier League game last season, but his injury history and Champions League football mean United need cover, as Patrick Dorgu has been used in more advanced positions of late.

The Spanish youth international could provide a long-term solution, though moving from Racing Santander to Manchester United would be a significant step up in quality, and he would need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also monitoring the teenager, the Red Devils have a tough task on their hands, even though paying the release clause isn’t much of a problem for them.