Matteo Ruggeri set to join Aston Villa as deal verbally agreed

Atletico Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri is on the verge of joining Aston Villa in a deal worth €25 million this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Matteo Ruggeri has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans have been eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have struck an agreement over a deal worth €25 million plus €1.5 million in add-ons. Personal terms have also been finalised, and the player will travel for his medical this week if “documents are approved” in the coming hours.

How has Matteo Ruggeri fared in La Liga?

Matteo Ruggeri has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in a deal worth €17 million last summer. The 24-year-old arrived at Estadio Metropolitano with lofty expectations after an impressive stint with La Dea. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with Los Rojiblancos.

Nevertheless, the Italian full-back managed an impressive output of seven assists in 47 appearances for Atletico Madrid thus far while amassing nearly 3,500 minutes of game time. Despite not fulfilling his potential at the Spanish club, his stock has remained high, and a move to the Premier League is on the cards.

Why do Aston Villa need a left-back?

Aston Villa’s interest in Matteo Ruggeri has been understandable. The Villans have been combing the market for a left-back, as Lucas Digne has joined Paris Saint-Germain. The French full-back’s departure has left Unai Emery with Ian Maatsen as the only specialist left-back in his squad.

With Aston Villa set to compete in the UEFA Champions League, they need a readymade replacement for Digne. Ruggeri has thus emerged as a viable target, and his seven assists in 47 Atletico games underlines an ability to contribute in the final third, a priority for Emery in Villa’s Champions League campaign.

With Atletico Madrid ready to cash in on the former Atalanta defender, a summer move has been on the cards. With Aston Villa having an agreement with Atletico and the player, a €25 million move to the West Midlands club is set to complete this week pending medical clearance.