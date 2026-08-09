Atletico Madrid aiming to beat Barcelona, Manchester United in Jorge Salinas race

Atletico Madrid will look to sign 19-year-old Spanish youth international Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona and Manchester United are also interested in Jorge Salinas. The Racing Santander defender has a release clause worth €16 million in his contract with the newly-promoted La Liga club. However, Fichajes has suggested that Atletico Madrid will attempt to finalise a deal for €12 million.

Who is Jorge Salinas?

Jorge Salinas is the latest promising prodigy to make a name for himself in his homeland. Born in Santander, the teenage prospect has spent most of his formative years thus far around his hometown, and he has been with Racing Santander since July 2019. After rising through the ranks at the Cantabrian club, the Spaniard has already broken into the senior setup at Stadium El Sardinero.

The 19-year-old has already made 37 appearances for Racing Santander while chipping in with seven assists, an impressive output for a young full-back still learning the ropes. Meanwhile, the Spanish defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Barcelona may sign a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, as there are reported concerns about Alejandro Balde’s future due to his regressing form in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Gerard Martin will primarily play as a centre-back in the upcoming campaign, leaving Balde as the only specialist left-back in Hansi Flick’s squad. Salinas has thus emerged as a viable target for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Jorge Salinas makes logical sense due to parallels with Barcelona. Patrick Dorgu, like Gerard Martin, is transitioning into a new role, with Michael Carrick preferring to utilise him as a winger. So, with Luke Shaw the only recognised left-back in the squad, Manchester United must sign an alternative.

As for Atletico Madrid, Matteo Ruggeri faces a future away from Estadio Metropolitano, as widespread reports have suggested that he is closing in on joining Aston Villa. So, the Spanish giants need a long-term replacement, with Salinas emerging as their top target.

While Atletico Madrid will attempt to steal a march on Barcelona and Manchester United by pursuing a deal worth €12 million, Racing Santander can leverage his €16 million release clause due to the intense competition for his signature. Ultimately, the player’s wish will trump everything, and recent reports have suggested that his heart is set on moving to Barcelona.