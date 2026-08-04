Barcelona, Manchester United, Newcastle United vying for Jorge Salinas

Barcelona, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 19-year-old Spanish left-back Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Jorge Salinas is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions have monitored the 19-year-old Racing Santander for a long time, and they continue to track his progress. However, they are unwilling to trigger his €16 million release clause and instead want to sign him for €4-6 million.

Meanwhile, per Mundo Deportivo, who quote English sources, Manchester United will be open to pay €16 million to sign Salinas in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, according to AS, the Spaniard is also a target for Newcastle United, with the outlet also confirming Manchester United’s readiness to trigger his clause.

Who is Jorge Salinas?

Jorge Salinas is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Santander, the teenage prospect has spent most of his formative years thus far around his hometown, and he has been with Racing Santander since July 2019. Having risen through the ranks at the Cantabrian club, he has already broken into the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old has already made 37 appearances for Racing Santander while chipping in with seven assists, an impressive tally for a young full-back. Meanwhile, Salinas has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for the Spanish defender’s signature.

A man in demand

Barcelona may sign a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, as there are reported concerns about Alejandro Balde’s future due to his regressing form in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Gerard Martin has officially become primarily a centre-back, leaving Balde as the only left-back in Hansi Flick’s squad. Salinas has thus been a viable target for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Jorge Salinas is understandable. Patrick Dorgu, like Gerard Martin, is transitioning into a new role, with Michael Carrick utilising him as a winger. So, with Luke Shaw the only left-back in the squad, Manchester United must sign an alternative.

As for Newcastle United, Lewis Hall is the only recognised left-back in the squad, with Dan Burn, a centre-back, an alternate option to reprise the role. With the Magpies worried about Hall’s future amid his links with Manchester United, they need a new left-back who can be a long-term solution on the left flank.

While competition from Barcelona and Newcastle United complicates the situation, Manchester United may be best-placed to sign Salinas due to their willingness to trigger his €16 million release clause. With Manchester United ready to meet Racing Santander’s valuation, a Premier League move appears the path of least resistance for the 19-year-old.