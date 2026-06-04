Newcastle United interested in Jorge Salinas

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in exploring a deal for Jorge Salinas, the highly rated left-back from Racing Santander.

According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are exploring a move for Jorge Salinas. The talented left-back was instrumental for Racing Santander last season, and a big move away from Spain could be on the cards if the Magpies or others meet the demands of the newly promoted La Liga side.

Jorge Salinas has a bright future ahead following his impressive displays for Racing Santander. He plays as a left-back and registered seven assists, which only underline his impressive underlying numbers defensively, as he helped the team secure promotion to La Liga.

For context, he averaged 3.17 tackles, 1.17 interceptions, and 3.45 clearances per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, going forward, the 19-year-old Spanish defender produced 0.93 key passes per game and recorded an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.24 per 90 minutes. All those numbers placed him ahead of 91% of players in La Liga 2.

Newcastle United to chase Jorge Salinas?

Super-agent Jorge Mendes manages Salinas, and players associated with the Portuguese agent often receive plenty of exposure. That is the case with the 19-year-old Spanish defender, who now has Newcastle United chasing his signature, as Eddie Howe could look at the talented left-back ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United are not alone in the race, as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bologna, Paris Saint-Germain, and Porto are all interested in Salinas. However, the Magpies could still put themselves in contention, although any move will depend on the asking price set by the newly promoted La Liga side.

Newcastle United to prioritise a new left-back?

On paper, they may not view Salinas as a first-choice left-back right away, although he could be a player who develops at the club. While the 19-year-old Spanish defender looks close to becoming a top-draw full-back, Newcastle United might opt for a more experienced option in that role, especially amid concerns over potentially losing Manchester United-linked Lewis Hall.

More names are likely to emerge in the coming period if Hall ends up leaving the club, as Howe could then prioritise a new left-back as an essential signing. As for Salinas, the Magpies could enter the race and potentially invest in a player widely regarded as one of the best emerging left-back talents in Spain.