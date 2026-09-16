Manchester United retain Jarrad Branthwaite interest, make contact

Manchester United will attempt to sign 24-year-old English centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton next summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Jarrad Branthwaite remains the subject of interest from Manchester United after they pursued his signature in recent transfer window. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Everton defender again.

Per the Daily Mail, Manchester United have contacted the Englishman’s entourage to discuss a possible move next summer. The report adds that they may “consider offering a player in return for Branthwaite” when they launch a bid to secure his services.

Jarrad Branthwaite and his career so far

Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Everton whenever he has been fit and available, making significant progress since returning from a fruitful loan spell with PSV Eindhoven. A hamstring injury blighted his progress last term, and he managed only 681 minutes of game time in ten Premier League outings.

However, the English defender has been fit and fighting in the early days of the 2026/27 season, starting all four Premier League games thus far and accumulating 360 minutes of game time. With the youngster making an impression in the first month of the new campaign, interest in him has resurfaced.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Jarrad Branthwaite has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, though Manchester United should ideally prefer signing a right-footed centre-back first. While the Red Devils need a new central defender, Harry Maguire’s advancing age has created the need for a right-sided option.

Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt’s long-term back injury has raised concerns about his long-term viability as a first-choice starter for the Premier League outfit. That leaves Leny Yoro as the only other right-footed centre-back in Michael Carrick’s squad. On the other side, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven are reliable left-sided options. Nevertheless, the left-footed Branthwaite is an option worth considering due to Martinez’s fitness issues.

With recent reports revealing Manchester United’s condition to tie the Argentine defender to a new contract, an opening for a left-footed centre-back may emerge if talks do not progress. With contact established with Branthwaite’s camp, the English defender remains a target for the Red Devils ahead of next summer.