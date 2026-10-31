Barcelona dreaming of signing Josko Gvardiol next year

Barcelona have identified Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol as a dream target for 2027.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Barcelona have identified Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol as their primary defensive target for 2027. However, a deal appears unlikely given his new contract until 2031 and his importance under Enzo Maresca.

The Catalan giants have not abandoned their pursuit of the Croatian international after failing to make progress during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is reportedly at the top of their defensive wishlist as Hansi Flick looks to address weaknesses that have become increasingly apparent this season.

Why have Barcelona revived their interest in Gvardiol?

Barcelona’s recent defeats to PSG in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga have reportedly reinforced the need for defensive reinforcements. The club are now considering four targets, with Gvardiol emerging as their preferred option.

The Manchester City defender fits the profile Barcelona are looking for. The Blaugrana want a left-footed centre-back who can line up alongside Pau Cubarsi and contribute to their build-up play and fill Inigo Martinez’s void at the heart of the defence. Gvardiol’s composure on the ball, physical strength and ability to defend in a high line make him an appealing candidate.

His versatility is another major attraction. The Croat can operate at centre-back and left-back, potentially addressing two positions with one signing. That flexibility could become particularly important if Alejandro Balde leaves amid interest from Manchester United and AS Roma.

Manchester City unlikely to easily sanction his departure

Gvardiol joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a reported £77 million. Real Madrid were also linked with the defender last summer, but City moved quickly to secure his long-term future with the new contract, making his departure unlikely.

According to the report, Barcelona’s most realistic hope of signing Gvardiol would involve City facing severe sanctions over their alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. Such a development could potentially change the situation, although it would not guarantee that the English club would consider selling him.

The Catalan giants are aware that completing a deal in January is highly unlikely. Their continued admiration for Gvardiol, however, suggests they could revisit the possibility next summer. For now, the Croatian international remains a Manchester City cornerstone. Barcelona’s pursuit will resume next summer if no breakthrough emerges in January.