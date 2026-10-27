AS Roma join Manchester United in Alejandro Balde chase

Alejandro Balde’s situation at Barcelona is becoming increasingly interesting as clubs assess whether the 22-year-old could be available in the next transfer window.

According to Fichajes, AS Roma have joined Manchester United in monitoring the Barcelona defender, with Gian Piero Gasperini keen to strengthen his options on the left side of defence. The Serie A club are understood to be considering a permanent move, while Barcelona have established a €40 million valuation.

Balde has found regular first-team football difficult to secure under Hansi Flick, although an injury to Xavi Espart is expected to give him more opportunities over the coming weeks. That could provide the Spain international with an important chance to alter the perception surrounding his current status.

Barcelona, however, appear open to a permanent departure if their financial demands are met. Balde remains under contract until June 2028 and is valued at approximately €40 million, giving the Catalan club a clear benchmark for negotiations.

Manchester United face AS Roma competition

Manchester United already know the difficulty of dealing with Barcelona over Balde. The Premier League club explored a season-long loan during the summer, but Barcelona rejected the proposal and made it clear they preferred a permanent solution and Roma’s interest could now make United’s pursuit even more complicated.

Gasperini wants a natural left-footed option capable of providing width and defensive coverage on the flank. Roma have had to use right-footed players such as Wesley Franca in unfamiliar roles. Balde would offer considerably more than simple defensive cover. His acceleration allows him to recover quickly when possession is lost, while his ability to carry the ball from deep can turn defensive situations into attacking transitions.

He can also push high and stretch the opposition, giving a team using aggressive wing-backs another route into the final third. Roma are expected to continue scouting him through November and December before deciding whether to make their interest concrete.

Balde needs the right environment

A move could be exactly what Balde needs, but the destination matters as much as the fee. His biggest strength remains his ability to attack space. When he has confidence and freedom to drive forward, his pace can change the structure of an opposition defence. The problem is that a player with those characteristics needs consistent minutes and a clear tactical role.

That makes Roma an intriguing option as under Gasperini, Balde would be asked to operate aggressively from the flank, potentially giving him the freedom to rediscover the attacking instincts that made him such an exciting Barcelona prospect.

Manchester United can offer greater financial power and Premier League exposure, but their defensive situation could also bring enormous pressure. However, with Luke Shaw struggling, the chance to become a first-choice starter is high.

For Balde, the smartest move may ultimately be the club that promises him a defined role rather than simply the biggest contract. Barcelona, meanwhile, have a decision to sell while his reputation remains strong, or give a homegrown talent one more opportunity to prove he belongs at Camp Nou.