Barcelona reconsidering Alejandro Balde future, player could stay

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are reconsidering Alejandro Balde’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alejandro Balde is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Barcelona defender.

Per Fichajes, Balde’s departure from Camp Nou is not a given anymore, as injuries to multiple full-backs, Xavi Espart being the latest, have created an opportunity for him to become a regular for Barcelona again. The Catalan giants are now mulling over keeping the Spaniard until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Alejandro Balde and his time as a senior Barcelona player

Alejandro Balde has already experienced many highs and lows in his short Barcelona career. A benefactor of the Catalan club’s reliance on homegrown talent due to mounting financial issues, the 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back. Nevertheless, he has made significant progress in recent years.

Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists. However, the Spaniard has dropped behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order, managing only 88 minutes of game time in three outings this term. His drop in stature has alerted several high-profile clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United tried to sign Alejandro Balde in a late move the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as Patrick Dorgu has transitioned into winger under Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role with Luke Shaw the only remaining specialist for the spot.

Shaw, now in his early 30s and historically injury-prone, has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the first two months of the 2026/27 season. That has exposed Manchester United’s left-back depth problems. Balde has thus emerged as a top target, and he can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back over the medium term. His productivity suits United’s style of play for an overlapping full-back.

Recent reports have claimed that Hansi Flick is ready to sanction Balde’s departure. Balde’s lack of game time meant a departure was nearly certain, but the situation has changed now, which leaves Manchester United in pursuit of a left-back target with an uncertain outcome.